What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – August 13 - 19
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Shoreline is alive with activity this week with celebrations, community giving, family fun, and even a rock sale, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Destination Shoreline & Ballinger BECU Open House - Backpack Drive
Friday, August 15
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
BECU Ballinger
On Friday, August 15, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Ballinger BECU (20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline) will host a Backpack Drive Open House in support of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. Community members are encouraged to donate new backpacks, with the most needed styles being:
- Large bags for middle and high school students
- Backpacks with water bottle pockets
- Neutral-colored backpacks
- Wish list: https://tinyurl.com/47v2mmff
Guests who stop by can enjoy back-to-school essentials, snacks, and opportunities to connect with event hosts while learning how the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is making a difference in the lives of local students. Donations collected will directly benefit Shoreline School District students, helping to meet an essential need and promote equity in education. For more information, visit https://www.
2nd Annual Shoreline Community & Business Champion Awards
Friday, August 15
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
We invite you to join us to celebrate the community and business leaders who make Shoreline a thriving, vibrant, and welcoming place for all. Presented in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards will be presented alongside the Chamber’s Chamber Award and Community Partner Award. A reception will follow in the City Hall lobby and plaza. Please register in advance on the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce event webpage: https://shorelinechamber.org/
This free event will bring residents, businesses, elected officials, and other community leaders together to celebrate successes, acknowledge contributions, and strengthen community bonds. It will also be an opportunity to honor all the people who volunteer for different City programs and projects.
Young Gardeners - End of Summer Garden Party
Saturday, August 16
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sky Nursery
It's the end of summer, but that doesn't mean it's the end of fun! Stop by the Sky Greenhouse any time between 11 and 2 to enjoy a variety of FREE kids crafts, from building your own beneficial bug hotel, origami flowers, botanical treasures, and more! And, from 12-12:40pm, enjoy a live set of nature-loving kids music from local artists & educators 'Kinderocks,' fresh off of their performance at NW Folklife 2025.
Celebrate Shoreline - 2025 (Celebrating 30 Years!)
Saturday, August 16
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Celebrate Shoreline is the City's annual birthday celebration! Join us this year to celebrate the City's 30th birthday! Incorporated in August 1995, this is the City’s signature event celebrating Shoreline’s cityhood. The festival has multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities, and more! This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.
North Seattle Lapidary & Mineral Club Summer Rock Sale
Sunday, August 17
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Paramount Park
The NSL&MC Summer Rock Sale is returning to Paramount School Park in Shoreline on August 17, 2025. The event includes displays by club members, junior activities, and sales from the club's collection.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
