Celebrate Shoreline's 30th birthday Saturday August 16, 2025 at Cromwell Park
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
August 16, 2025 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm
Location: Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 30th birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.
Location: Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 30th birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities.
Visit the Celebrate Shoreline webpage for additional information.
Festival Schedule
Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00 pm
Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00 pm
Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00 pm
Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Festival Schedule
Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00 pm
Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00 pm
Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00 pm
Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Main Stage Schedule
1:00 - 2:15 pm - Kontagious Performing Company
2:30 - 3:15 pm - Chikiri (Taiko Drumming)
4:00 - 5:15 pm - Brickhouse
5:45 - 7:15 pm - MVP
7:45 - 9:00 pm - The Machine
1:00 - 2:15 pm - Kontagious Performing Company
2:30 - 3:15 pm - Chikiri (Taiko Drumming)
4:00 - 5:15 pm - Brickhouse
5:45 - 7:15 pm - MVP
7:45 - 9:00 pm - The Machine
12:30 - 1:15 pm - Alaska Sam
1:45 - 2:30 pm - Highlight Quartet
3:00 - 3:45 pm - Reptile Man
4:15 - 5:00 pm - Mike the Rad Scientist
- Pony Rides
- Petting Zoo
- Kids Theater: “Aesop’s Fables” by Last Leaf Productions (free) - Sponsored by the King County Library System
- Inflatables
- Hands on Art Station
- Bubble Area
- Face Painting
- HP’s Smokehouse BBQ
- Beamaes Seafood Gumbo
- Sugar + Spoon
- Yummy Box
- Fruitlandia
- Browned and Toasted
- Kathmandu MoMocha
- Sages Coffee Company
- Spinalicious Cotton Candy
- Trio Food Truck
- Seattle Pops
- Mike’s Shave Ice
- In His Hands Kettle Corn
Coordinated by: Seattle Bartending
0 comments:
Post a Comment