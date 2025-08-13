Celebrate Shoreline's 30th birthday Saturday August 16, 2025 at Cromwell Park

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Celebrate Shoreline Festival Map

Celebrate Shoreline
August 16, 2025 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm
Location: Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 30th birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!

This is a free family friendly festival. There is a cost for food, beverages and some activities. 

Visit the Celebrate Shoreline webpage for additional information.

Festival Schedule

Festival Hours: 12:00 – 9:00 pm
Family area open: 12:00 – 6:00 pm
Main Stage Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm
Family Stage Hours: 12:30 – 5:00 pm
Beer Garden Hours: 1:00 – 9:00 pm

Main Stage Schedule

1:00 - 2:15 pm - Kontagious Performing Company
2:30 - 3:15 pm - Chikiri (Taiko Drumming)
4:00 - 5:15 pm - Brickhouse
5:45 - 7:15 pm - MVP
7:45 - 9:00 pm - The Machine

Reptile Man

Family Stage Schedule

12:30 - 1:15 pm - Alaska Sam
1:45 - 2:30 pm - Highlight Quartet
3:00 - 3:45 pm - Reptile Man
4:15 - 5:00 pm - Mike the Rad Scientist

Inflatables. Photo by Patrick Deagan

Family Stage Activities
  • Pony Rides
  • Petting Zoo
  • Kids Theater: “Aesop’s Fables” by Last Leaf Productions (free) - Sponsored by the King County Library System
  • Inflatables
  • Hands on Art Station
  • Bubble Area
  • Face Painting
Customers line up for Sugar+Spoon
Photo by Alexandra Polk
Food Vendors
  • HP’s Smokehouse BBQ
  • Beamaes Seafood Gumbo
  • Sugar + Spoon
  • Yummy Box
  • Fruitlandia
  • Browned and Toasted
  • Kathmandu MoMocha
  • Sages Coffee Company
  • Spinalicious Cotton Candy
  • Trio Food Truck
  • Seattle Pops
  • Mike’s Shave Ice
  • In His Hands Kettle Corn
Beer Garden
Coordinated by: Seattle Bartending


Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags: , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  