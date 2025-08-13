Ridgecrest Books partners with Ridgecrest Pub to host three PNW powerhouse authors in conversation
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Three powerhouse Northwest authors will be in conversation at the Ridgecrest Pub - presented by Ridgecrest Books.
Thursday August 21, 2025 at 7pm at the Ridgecrest Pub Back Patio 520 NW 165th, Shoreline WA 98155. The event is 21+
Jonathan Evison is the author of 9 novels, the latest being a heartwarming novel set on Bainbridge Island called The Heart of Winter, about a married couple in their 80's learning to navigate a new phase in their lives together as their health starts failing and the story of the lives together up until that point. Evison's 2012 novel, The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving was adapted for the screen, starring Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez.
Thomas Kohnstamm is the author of 2 novels and a memoir. His recent novel, Supersonic, received a starred review from Publishers Weekly and was described as a "splendid, centuries-spanning tale of Indigenous and colonial history in the Pacific Northwest....The interconnectedness of the cast creates an addictive narrative tension, and Kohnstamm’s character work is top notch."
Willy Vlautin is the author of 7 novels, 2 of which have been adapted for the screen - Lean on Pete in 2017 and The Night Always Comes will be available to watch on Netflix in August.
His latest novel, The Horse, is a quiet, yet brilliant book about a songwriter and guitarist. The narrative swings from the past - career highlights and relationships - to the present in which a blind horse has arrived at his isolated cabin and he must make the miles long journey to his nearest neighbor to find help for both himself and the horse.
