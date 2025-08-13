The Amazing Acro-Cats at Shoreline College Theater August 28-32, 2025









The Acro-Cats tour to support The show finale is the only all-cat band in the world: Tuna and the Rock Cats! The Rock Cats play guitar, drums, and piano, and they've been joined by the Jazz Cats on saxophone, trumpet, and clarinet.The Acro-Cats tour to support Rock Cats Rescue , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Rock Cats Rescue is focused on saving cats "One Click at a Time" through cat welfare, rescue, and adoption.





The Acro-Cats show promotes the importance of bonding and training cats with positive reinforcement, while also finding homes for rescued cats. Rock Cats Rescue has found homes for hundreds of cats and kittens since 2009.



In addition to being on Cat People, the Amazing Acro-Cats have been featured on national TV shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, CBS News Sunday Morning, PBS Nova's “Cat Tales," and the worldwide top 10 streaming podcast "This Past Weekend" with Theo Von!



A portion of all ticket sales will go to our local rescue partners in the Shoreline area!







This troupe of trained house cats, all former orphans, rescues, and strays, give a one-of-a-kind, 90-minute purrformance that includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, and performing other feats of agility and acrobatics.