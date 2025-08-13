Next Sign-waving 8/17 - Labor Day weekend event has changed from 8/31 to 9/1





Hot weather didn't deter protestors Sunday at the Shoreline - Edmonds border - they were out with many new messages for passing motorists.





Illegal deportations to concentration camps, constant lying, illegal actions, and Jeffrey Epstein were a few of the topics featured on Sunday's signs. Photos by Pam Cross and Pamela Mieth

President Trump's moral character, civil rights, budget by presidential edict and Russia's war in Ukraine were just a few of the subjects covered on signs carried by some 50 area residents at Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, the regular Sunday sign-wavings, 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, will continue through August - with the exception of August 31 (please note the change from previous information).Labor Day weekend will instead feature an event on Monday, September 1, 2025 co-sponsored by Everyday Activists and Indivisible ShorelineWA to coordinate with "," the next Nationwide Day of Action.