Shoreline Community invited to Backpack Drive Open House to support local students August 15, 2025
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
On Friday, August 15, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, Ballinger BECU 20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline will host a Backpack Drive Open House in support of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.
Community members are encouraged to donate new backpacks, with the most needed styles being:
- Large bags for middle and high school students
- Backpacks with water bottle pockets
- Neutral-colored backpacks
Guests who stop by can enjoy back-to-school essentials, snacks, and opportunities to connect with event hosts while learning how the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation is making a difference in the lives of local students.
The Backpack Drive Open House is made possible through the partnership of BECU, Kate Ledbetter – Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, and Destination Shoreline.
Donations collected will directly benefit Shoreline School District students, helping to meet an essential need and promote equity in education.
For more information, visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/giving-back
