Call for Artists: AAUW Art for Scholarships fundraiser
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Artists: help the Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raise scholarship money by donating a piece of art and reserving a table for $50.
Display and sell your work and keep all the proceeds at their event on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11am - 3pm at the WSU Everett Campus, 915 N Broadway, Everett, WA 98201.
Artists are asked to respond by September 1st using the QR code in the flyer. Questions - email Elena at AAUWartshow@gmail.com
