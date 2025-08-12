Call for Artists: AAUW Art for Scholarships fundraiser

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Artists: help the Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raise scholarship money by donating a piece of art and reserving a table for $50.

Display and sell your work and keep all the proceeds at their event on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11am - 3pm at the WSU Everett Campus, 915 N Broadway, Everett, WA 98201.

Artists are asked to respond by September 1st using the QR code in the flyer. Questions - email Elena at AAUWartshow@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  