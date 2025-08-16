Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls Celebrate 80 Years in Shoreline

Did you know that the Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls have been an active part of the Shoreline community for 80 years? Thousands of young women who attended Shoreline Public Schools have found friendship, leadership, and purpose through this remarkable organization.

Like many youth programs, the Richmond Highlands group experienced a dip in membership during the pandemic. But despite smaller numbers, the girls have continued to work hard, rebuild, and uphold the traditions that have made Rainbow a cornerstone of the community for generations.





Kera Croft, Lilia Pearson Maas, Thea Pearson Maas packaging food at food ban

So what exactly is Rainbow Girls?





Rainbow is a youth leadership and service group for girls ages 11–20. What makes Rainbow stand out among other youth programs is that it’s girl-led.



