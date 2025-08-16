Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls Celebrate 80 Years in Shoreline
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Did you know that the Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls have been an active part of the Shoreline community for 80 years? Thousands of young women who attended Shoreline Public Schools have found friendship, leadership, and purpose through this remarkable organization.
Like many youth programs, the Richmond Highlands group experienced a dip in membership during the pandemic. But despite smaller numbers, the girls have continued to work hard, rebuild, and uphold the traditions that have made Rainbow a cornerstone of the community for generations.
|Kera Croft, Lilia Pearson Maas, Thea Pearson Maas packaging food at food ban
So what exactly is Rainbow Girls?
Rainbow is a youth leadership and service group for girls ages 11–20. What makes Rainbow stand out among other youth programs is that it’s girl-led.
While adult mentors are there to support and guide, the girls themselves plan and lead meetings, service projects, and fun events. As they grow older, they gradually take on more leadership responsibilities and mentor the younger members.
Washington shares its Rainbow jurisdiction with Idaho—where only two groups remain—and together, they have hosted a convention annually since 1927.
This past July, Rainbow Girls from across Washington and Idaho gathered in Pasco, WA for the 99th convention.
This year’s celebration was especially meaningful for Richmond Highlands, as one of their own, Annalise Brush, served as state president.
Annalise is just the fourth girl from Richmond Highlands to be elected to this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of Shyla Esko (1990), Hilary Lott (2000), and Sara Wilson (2004).
|Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls and supporters
at annual Color Walk raising funds for Child’s Play
The entire Richmond Highlands community is incredibly proud of Annalise’s accomplishments. All year, members and adult supporters rallied behind her and her chosen service project, raising $33,667.66 for Child’s Play (childsplaycharity.org), a nonprofit that supports children in pediatric hospitals and child welfare organizations.
Looking ahead, the Rainbow Girls will focus their fundraising on Camp Prime Time (campprimetime.org), which provides a safe and supportive outdoor experience for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and their families.
|Lilia Pearson Maas and Thea Pearson Maas
at local Rainbow Girl reception
Lilia Pearson Maas was recognized for completing the most service hours in the state and has been appointed Leadership Chair for the coming year.
In this role, she will lead statewide leadership camps, helping inspire and mentor the next generation of Rainbow Girls.
|Kera Croft and Lilia Pearson Maas
laying flags at Washelli on Memorial Day
If you know a girl between the ages of 11 and 20 who is looking for fun, friendship, and meaningful service opportunities, the Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls would love to meet her! Email rhmotheradvisor97@gmail.com to learn more or join us at our next event.
You can also visit www.nwrainbow.org/welcome to explore more about this incredible organization.
Submitted by Hilary Lott
Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls Advisory Board
0 comments:
Post a Comment