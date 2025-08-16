Lakeside graduate indicted for murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent in Vermont

Lakeside School in north Seattle A federal grand jury in the District of Vermont returned a four-count superseding indictment today charging Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, with the murder of a Border Patrol agent, the assault of two additional agents with a deadly weapon, and related firearms offenses. A federal grand jury in the District of Vermont returned a four-count superseding indictment today chargingwith the murder of a Border Patrol agent, the assault of two additional agents with a deadly weapon, and related firearms offenses.





According to court documents, on the afternoon of January 20. 2025 a U.S. Border Patrol agent conducted a traffic stop of a Toyota Prius on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont. Youngblut and a male German citizen – whose immigration status was in question – were in the car.





Days earlier, law enforcement had taken note of Youngblut and her companion when a hotel employee reported that they were wearing tactical gear and appeared to be armed. The same day of the shooting, officers had observed the pair at a parking lot in Newport, Vermont, where the German citizen was seen wrapping unknown objects in aluminum foil.





Court documents allege that during the January 20 vehicle stop, both Youngblut and her companion were armed. Youngblut exited the vehicle and, without warning, opened fire, resulting in the death of one of the agents.





For the current charges, the maximum penalty is death, and Attorney General Pam Bondi has authorized and directed the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont to pursue capital punishment in this case. Consistent with that authorization and direction, the Acting U.S. Attorney has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Youngblut.