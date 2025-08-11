Power outage in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Sunday extends into the early hours Monday

Monday, August 11, 2025

From top to bottom, households without power at 2:45am numbered 29, 5, 12, 14

At 7:16pm on Sunday August 10, 2025, over 3,200 City Light customers in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline lost power. Crews responded and discovered the cause was a blown fuse.

By 10pm the situation was considered to be resolved, with power restored to all but 655 customers.

At 2:41am on Monday, crews were still working to restore power to the last 60 households.


