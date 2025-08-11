Monday is the last day with early bird prices for Jazz Walk

Tuesday August 12 th

Fun for the whole family

Five blocks of live Jazz Music, Food Trucks, Beer Gardens, and Community booths.

15th Ave NE will be closed between 175th Ave NE and 180th Ave NE in Shoreline from 6-11pm.

Stroll the street, grab an inexpensive bite to eat and hear two free open to the public music venues OR purchase a bracelet and have access to five indoor venues.

Music at the outdoor venues will start at 6:30pm.

Today, Monday August 11th is the Last Day to purchase wristbands for Early Bird Prices in local businesses or online.

Wristbands are $25.00 each until day of event and can be purchased at:

Chicken Sodam - located at 17551 15th Ave NE

North City Lounge - located at 17554 15th Ave NE

North City Bistro - located at 1520 NE 177th

North City Water District - located at 1519 NE 177th

Sky Nursery – located at 18528 Aurora Ave N

Your ticket purchase helps support the artists and the event.

This family-friendly evening of live music features seven award-winning jazz bands, playing in various indoor and outdoor venues in the North City business district.

Visit the website at: Northcityjazzwalk.org for more information







