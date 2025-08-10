Shoreline citizens have Coffee with the Mayor

Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts answering

a citizen's question at the Coffee with the Mayor

Photo by Claudia Meadows Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts joined about 20 community members for “Coffee with the Mayor,” hosted by the Shoreline Senior Activity Center on Friday, August 8, 2025. Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts joined about 20 community members for “Coffee with the Mayor,” hosted by the Shoreline Senior Activity Center on Friday, August 8, 2025.





Mayor Roberts fielded questions from the audience on a wide range of topics—from public safety to bikes and sidewalks, changes in federal funding, affordable housing and more.





Many folks wanted to know how to raise concerns with the City, whether it was a matter of noise, property crimes, or camping.





Answer:

for noise or criminal activity, be sure to call 911, so police can track what’s happening in our community, and

for other issues, feel free to reach out to our Code Enforcement and Customer Response Team (CECRT) at CRTeam@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2700.









This was a new program hosted by the Senior Center, and they hope to replicate this in the future, bringing community members together to talk about a wide range of issues in Shoreline.