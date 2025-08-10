August Recipe from Town & Country Market: Caprese Style Salmon
Sunday, August 10, 2025
|Caprese Style Salmon
from Town & Country Market
Here is a refreshing recipe for the end of summer from our friends at Town & Country Market.
Caprese Style Salmon
Let’s combine two things we love, caprese salad and salmon! So much yum. Serve with a green veg, salad, crusty bread, pasta or your favorite grain. Dinner will be ready in no time!
Preparation
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 425°F.
STEP 2
Grease a large, shallow roasting pan. Mix olive oil, salt and pepper and rub all over salmon. Top with tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.
STEP 3
Bake, uncovered, for about 12-15 minutes or until slightly firm to the touch and cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.
Options
Trying drizzling a little balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze over the top before serving.
Town & Country Market is located at Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N.Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment