August Recipe from Town & Country Market: Caprese Style Salmon

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Caprese Style Salmon
from Town & Country Market


Here is a refreshing recipe for the end of summer from our friends at Town & Country Market.

Let’s combine two things we love, caprese salad and salmon! So much yum. Serve with a green veg, salad, crusty bread, pasta or your favorite grain. Dinner will be ready in no time!

Preparation

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 425°F.

STEP 2

Grease a large, shallow roasting pan. Mix olive oil, salt and pepper and rub all over salmon. Top with tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.

STEP 3

Bake, uncovered, for about 12-15 minutes or until slightly firm to the touch and cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.

Options

Trying drizzling a little balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze over the top before serving.

Town & Country Market is located at Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N.Shoreline, WA 98133


