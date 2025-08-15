Letter to the Editor: Petition to Council about Urban Trees

To the Editor:





Kathleen Russell

Save Shoreline Trees, Co-chair "To increase the City of Shoreline’s existing tree canopy, we support the preservation of existing healthy trees and the equivalent tree canopy replacement for trees cut down on private and public land and in public parks.”This petition is in accordance with the 2044 Shoreline Comprehensive Plan, Natural Environment (NE) Goal 7: “Maintain and increase the urban tree canopy to provide wildlife habitat, support community resilience, mitigate urban heat, manage stormwater, conserve energy, protect and improve mental and physical health, and strengthen economic prosperity.” If residents are interested in signing this petition, please stop by the Save Shoreline Trees booth on alternate Saturdays including August 16, August 30, September 13, September 27, October 11 and October 25. Or, email saveshorelinetrees@gmail.com and we will meet up with you for your petition signature.Kathleen RussellSave Shoreline Trees, Co-chair

Since 2019, Save Shoreline Trees' mission is the preservation of native and tall trees in Shoreline. Supporters frequently make public comments to Shoreline City Council and participated in the submission of policies to the 2044 Comprehensive Plan. Over the last several years, it has been suggested that the Council would like to hear from more residents on the subject of tree preservation. To this end, Save Shoreline Trees is sponsoring a petition to be presented to City Council with signatures of Shoreline residents who support the purpose of this petition: