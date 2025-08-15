Battle of the Bands August 23, 2025 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

🎸 Live Performances by Rising Artists

This all-ages event features a diverse lineup of musical styles, offering something for everyone—from indie rock to funk, pop, and beyond. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your lawn chairs and blankets, and soak up the lively, family-friendly atmosphere.





🍻 21+ Beer & Wine Garden





The Battle of the Bands is more than a concert—it's a stepping stone for up-and-coming musicians, offering them a chance to build their skills, connect with industry professionals, and shine on a public stage.





Don’t miss this chance to support the arts and discover the future of Washington’s music scene—right in your own backyard!





All ages welcome. 21+ access required for Beer & Wine Garden.





Get ready for a summer night full of music, energy, and local talent! ShoreLake Arts proudly presents the 5th Annual Battle of the Bands, a dynamic showcase of emerging and developing bands from across Washington State.