Resource Fair for community members in need of support

Friday, August 15, 2025


Come for a resource fair serving community members in need of support. Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more! 

Friday September 5, 2025 from 10am - 2pm at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.


Participating agencies may include:

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

    Registration not required.


    Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
    Tags: ,

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Post a Comment

    We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    ShorelineAreaNews.com
    Facebook: Shoreline Area News
    Twitter: @ShorelineArea
    Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

      © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

    Back to TOP  