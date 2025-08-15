Resource Fair for community members in need of support
Friday, August 15, 2025
Come for a resource fair serving community members in need of support. Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more!
Friday September 5, 2025 from 10am - 2pm at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
Participating agencies may include:
- City of Shoreline,
- Crisis Connections,
- Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington,
- Greater Seattle Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous,
- Hopelink,
- King County Bar Association,
- Lake City Partners,
- Neighborhood House,
- North Helpline,
- Seattle King County Public Health - Access & Outreach,
- Seattle Veterinary Outreach,
- Shoreline Community Care,
- Shoreline Community College,
- Washington State Department of Revenue: Working Families Tax Credit,
- Washington State Department of Health: Care-a-Van,
- Washington State Department of Health and Social Services (DSHS): Mobile Office,
- and others.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration not required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment