Letter to the Editor: Do we have better societal responses for pets than we do for humans?









Of course kudos to the officers' and Save-a-Mutt responses. I'd have been more impressed with the story, though, had there also been a Save-the-Homeless response as well. Even a referral to a shelter with social and employment services that accepts pets would have been a positive. But wow! They are left to grapple with being newly homeless, and unemployed. Not the happy ending I felt compelled to hope for from the title. I wonder if I'm the only one with this reaction?Homelessness is so utterly complicated and intractable; but we've got to get better at solving it than providing for the pets and letting the humans fade away to the fate of the streets.Linda LovickFormer Seattle-Shoreline neighbor