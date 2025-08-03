Letter to the Editor: Do we have better societal responses for pets than we do for humans?
Sunday, August 3, 2025
I really cannot get over my astonishment regarding the article about the homeless couple and their eight puppies. The takeaway message I get is that we have better societal responses for pets than we do for humans. I know that wasn't the intention but I wonder why the couple apparently refused services for themselves; were they afraid of consequences to their stealing on behalf of their dogs?
Of course kudos to the officers' and Save-a-Mutt responses. I'd have been more impressed with the story, though, had there also been a Save-the-Homeless response as well. Even a referral to a shelter with social and employment services that accepts pets would have been a positive. But wow! They are left to grapple with being newly homeless, and unemployed. Not the happy ending I felt compelled to hope for from the title. I wonder if I'm the only one with this reaction?
Homelessness is so utterly complicated and intractable; but we've got to get better at solving it than providing for the pets and letting the humans fade away to the fate of the streets.
Linda Lovick
Former Seattle-Shoreline neighbor
