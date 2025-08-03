Letter to the Editor: Do we have better societal responses for pets than we do for humans?

Sunday, August 3, 2025

To the Editor

I really cannot get over my astonishment regarding the article about the homeless couple and their eight puppies. The takeaway message I get is that we have better societal responses for pets than we do for humans. I know that wasn't the intention but I wonder why the couple apparently refused services for themselves; were they afraid of consequences to their stealing on behalf of their dogs? 

Of course kudos to the officers' and Save-a-Mutt responses. I'd have been more impressed with the story, though, had there also been a Save-the-Homeless response as well. Even a referral to a shelter with social and employment services that accepts pets would have been a positive. But wow! They are left to grapple with being newly homeless, and unemployed. Not the happy ending I felt compelled to hope for from the title. I wonder if I'm the only one with this reaction?

Homelessness is so utterly complicated and intractable; but we've got to get better at solving it than providing for the pets and letting the humans fade away to the fate of the streets.

Linda Lovick
Former Seattle-Shoreline neighbor


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  