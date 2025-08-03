Rite Aid in Lake Forest Park closing
|The Bartells in Mountlake Terrace is now a CVS
In a second bankruptcy filing on Friday, Rite Aid listed 13 more stores that will close - two in Pennsylvania and 11 in Washington state, including Lake Forest Park.
The pharmacies are being sold separately from the stores. The bankruptcy judge is prioritizing the transfer of pharmacy files in the public interest but the details were not released.
Customers will be notified officially.
Locally, CVS is buying some of the stores and pharmacy files.
One of those stores is the Mountlake Terrace Bartells at 22803 44th Ave W. Bartells was acquired by Rite Aid shortly before the first bankruptcy filing and is now a CVS.
Their website says:
Welcome, Rite Aid and all new customers!We make it easy to fill your Rx at CVS. We’re here to support you.To transfer your prescriptions, call 1-833-287-3279 (TTY: 711) or transfer online.
