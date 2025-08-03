Rite Aid in Lake Forest Park closing

In a second bankruptcy filing on Friday, Rite Aid listed 13 more stores that will close - two in Pennsylvania and 11 in Washington state, including Lake Forest Park.

The pharmacies are being sold separately from the stores. The bankruptcy judge is prioritizing the transfer of pharmacy files in the public interest but the details were not released.

Customers will be notified officially.

Locally, CVS is buying some of the stores and pharmacy files.

