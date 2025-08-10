Kenmore Movie at the Square Wednesday August 13, 2025
Sunday, August 10, 2025
|Free outdoor movie in Kenmore on August 13, 2025
Movies @ the Square is back in Kenmore on Wednesday August 13, 2025 featuring Inside Out 2.
Festivities begin at 8pm, and the movie will screen at dusk. Enjoy free popcorn and crafts in a family-friendly outdoor setting.
- Dates: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- Time: 8pm- activities begin Dusk- movie starts
- Location: Town Square: 6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028
- Event Details: Bring your own low chair or blanket to sit on. High chairs allowed in the back area.
- Pre-Movie Activities: Free family friendly arts & crafts in the Hangar and free popcorn
- Movie: Inside Out 2, Rated PG with a running time of 1:36
- Parking: City Hall parking garage & upper parking lot and surrounding streets
- ADA parking spots at Town Square parking lot and City Hall
0 comments:
Post a Comment