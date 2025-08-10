Tickets available for screening of documentary featuring Robert Reich: The Last Class

Sunday, August 10, 2025


A group of Shoreline residents has arranged for the screening of “The Last Class” – an inspiring documentary film featuring Professor Robert Reich.

Experience Professor Reich's insightful perspectives on economic inequality and social justice while engaging with like-minded community members passionate about positive social change.

Film: "The Last Class" featuring Robert Reich will play on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 6pm.

