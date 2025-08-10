Donate school supplies and clothing Wednesday August 13, 2025 to the Pencils & Pants Van

Sunday, August 10, 2025

At Ballinger Thriftway on August 13, 2025
The KidVantage Pencils & Pants Van will be at the Ballinger Thriftway in Shoreline on Wednesday August 13, 2025 from 10am to noon to accept your donations of school supplies and back-to-school clothing.

Most appreciated items

School Supplies:
  • Markers
  • Erasers
  • Pocket folders
  • Scissors – blunt & pointed
  • College ruled filler paper & composition books
  • Colored pencils
  • Dry erase markers
  • Index cards
  • Wide ruled filler paper, notebooks & composition books
Clothing:
  • Pants: all sizes, especially sizes 5-12 boys & 2-12 girls
  • Sweatpants: sizes 3-12
  • Long sleeve shirts: sizes 6-14 boys & 5-14 girls
  • Sweatshirts: sizes 8-12 boys & 5-8 girls
  • Pajamas: sizes 7, 10-12 boys & 10-12 girls
  • Shoes: sizes 11-13 boys & girls

You can support local kids from the comfort of home! To purchase items off the wish list or make a donation, click the buttons below.
More information here

Ballinger Thriftway 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in Ballinger Village



