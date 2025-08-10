Donate school supplies and clothing Wednesday August 13, 2025 to the Pencils & Pants Van
Sunday, August 10, 2025
|At Ballinger Thriftway on August 13, 2025
Most appreciated items
School Supplies:
- Markers
- Erasers
- Pocket folders
- Scissors – blunt & pointed
- College ruled filler paper & composition books
- Colored pencils
- Dry erase markers
- Index cards
- Wide ruled filler paper, notebooks & composition books
- Pants: all sizes, especially sizes 5-12 boys & 2-12 girls
- Sweatpants: sizes 3-12
- Long sleeve shirts: sizes 6-14 boys & 5-14 girls
- Sweatshirts: sizes 8-12 boys & 5-8 girls
- Pajamas: sizes 7, 10-12 boys & 10-12 girls
- Shoes: sizes 11-13 boys & girls
You can support local kids from the comfort of home! To purchase items off the wish list or make a donation, click the buttons below.
More information here
Ballinger Thriftway 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in Ballinger Village
