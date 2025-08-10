Aesop's Fables at Celebrate Shoreline thanks to Friends of the Shoreline Library
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Friends of the Shoreline Library is sponsoring a show at Celebrate Shoreline on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
The performance venue is on the south side of Cromwell Park, most easily accessible from the N 179th entrance.
The two shows are at 1:15pm and 3:30pm.
Friends will also be nearby under a canopy.
Come by to make a bookmark, pick up a flyer for our upcoming book sale or just say hello!
