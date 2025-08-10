Aesop's Fables at Celebrate Shoreline thanks to Friends of the Shoreline Library

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Friends of the Shoreline Library is sponsoring a show at Celebrate Shoreline on Saturday, August 16, 2025. 

The performance venue is on the south side of Cromwell Park, most easily accessible from the N 179th entrance. 

The two shows are at 1:15pm and 3:30pm. 

Friends will also be nearby under a canopy. 

Come by to make a bookmark, pick up a flyer for our upcoming book sale or just say hello!


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  