Should you water your big trees?
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Are you wondering if you should water mature trees in your yard or in the street right of way? The answer is YES, especially at the end of summer, when rainfall is low and temperatures are high.
Big, mature trees can be negatively impacted by lack of water. And lack of water might be caused by drought, insect issues, climate change, or other factors.
For years horticulturists and arborists in the Pacific Northwest have been coming to terms with the idea that we’re going to eventually lose many of our native trees. And this loss is likely due to climate change and related issues. In truth, these issues mean these trees may need more water than they’re getting from rainfall.
Sadly, one of the first species we expect to go is our beautiful western red cedar (Thuja plicata). And other natives will probably follow this beauty’s lead.
By watering slowly and deeply and repetitively over the course of several days and weeks, mature trees can get the water they need.
Top things to consider before investing in all that water:
- What part of the tree is yellowing and dying back? If the tips are dying, you may need to water.
- If the interior of the tree is yellowing, it may not need watering. That’s because trees (including evergreens) naturally shed some older leaves. And these tend to be away from the tips of tree branches.
- Are you seeing dieback or are you seeing something else? Sometimes tree cones add yellow color to a tree. And sometimes the new growth on a tree can be a brighter or “off” color from the typical deep green. If this is what’s happening, you may not need to water.
- Are you seeing a whole lot of cones forming? Heavy cone set can indicate that the tree is really stressed out. Cones = seeds, and a tree putting out a lot of seeds may be trying to replicate itself that way as a last ditch survival effort. So if you’re seeing a lot of cones, you may want to water your big, mature tree!
--Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF)
