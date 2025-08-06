Intoxicated person assaults Kenmore police officers

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
Kenmore Police Officers responded to a business along Bothell Way where an intoxicated customer assaulted staff. 

Officers arrived and found the subject in the parking lot inside of a vehicle. 

After a prolonged standoff, the Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, who proceeded to assault two Officers, injuring both of them. 

The subject was booked in the King County Jail for felony assault. Both Officers received medical treatment, one at the scene and the other at a local hospital. 

Officers routinely encounter impaired persons, and despite extensive efforts to de-escalate, violence directed at Officers sometimes occurs.


Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  