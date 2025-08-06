Intoxicated person assaults Kenmore police officers

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police Kenmore Police Officers responded to a business along Bothell Way where an intoxicated customer assaulted staff. Kenmore Police Officers responded to a business along Bothell Way where an intoxicated customer assaulted staff.





Officers arrived and found the subject in the parking lot inside of a vehicle.





After a prolonged standoff, the Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, who proceeded to assault two Officers, injuring both of them.





The subject was booked in the King County Jail for felony assault. Both Officers received medical treatment, one at the scene and the other at a local hospital.





Officers routinely encounter impaired persons, and despite extensive efforts to de-escalate, violence directed at Officers sometimes occurs.





