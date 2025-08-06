Courier scams target older residents across the state including 46 in King county

King County prosecutors are sounding the alarm over a surge in so-called “courier scams” that primarily target older residents across the state.

Since the beginning of 2024, Patrick Hinds, Chief Deputy of Economic and Wage Theft Division of the King County Prosecutor’s Office, stated that 46 victims have come forward, reporting they have lost a combined $7 million to scammers.





Hinds said the scam involves bad actors texting, emailing, or calling potential victims to try to trick them into withdrawing large sums of cash from retirement funds or savings and checking accounts, and handing it over to a courier who will transport the money to a safe place.







