King County election results - Tuesday August 5, 2025
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Today, Tuesday August 5, 2025 was voting day and ballots were due by 8pm. King county elections has been counting as the ballots came in and reported the first results.
They have counted 272,000 votes, which is 19% of registered voters. King County is expecting a turnout of 35%, which seems high to me.
The King County Prop. 1 Parks Levy is passing with an approval rating of 70%. It is a renewal, extending an existing tax for six years. It supports county, city, park district, and town parks, open space, and trails; recreation; public pools; and educational and civic venues.
The Shoreline Schools levy is passing with 73% of the vote. This is a one-year supplemental levy for collection in 2026 to support and help maintain educational programs and services not fully funded by state or federal sources.
The people on the ballot are in races which drew three or more candidates. The purpose is to narrow the field to two, who will face off in the general election.
King County Executive: The beleaguered John Wilson dropped out of the race but still received 23,000 votes. But in spite of eight names on the ballot, it was always about Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay - both current councilmembers. Girmay leads Balducci 103.471 to 77,590. They will face off in November.
Kenmore City Council Position 2: Tracy Banaszynski and incumbent Joe Marshall are separated by 23 votes. Candidates like to be in a primary because it gives them an idea of where they stand and how hard they need to campaign / raise money for the general election.
Lake Forest Park City Council: LFP has a robust political scene this year, with four out of five positions drawing opponents. (See previous article) The only one on the primary ballot is incumbent Selma Riddle, whose main challenger Bryce James is currently 21 votes ahead.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will be facing challenger Katie Wilson, who currently is 13,000 votes in the lead, in a primary field of eight.
Seattle City Attorney: Incumbent Ann Davison drew three challengers, one of whom, Erika Evans, is outpolling her by 13,000 votes.
King county will release updated results each weekday until the election is certified in September.
0 comments:
Post a Comment