King County election results - Tuesday August 5, 2025

By Diane Hettrick

Today, Tuesday August 5, 2025 was voting day and ballots were due by 8pm. King county elections has been counting as the ballots came in and reported the first results.They have counted 272,000 votes, which is 19% of registered voters. King County is expecting a turnout of 35%, which seems high to me.Theis passing with an approval rating of 70%. It is a renewal, extending an existing tax for six years. It supports county, city, park district, and town parks, open space, and trails; recreation; public pools; and educational and civic venues.Theis passing with 73% of the vote. This is a one-year supplemental levy for collection in 2026 to support and help maintain educational programs and services not fully funded by state or federal sources.The people on the ballot are in races which drew three or more candidates. The purpose is to narrow the field to two, who will face off in the general election.: The beleaguered John Wilson dropped out of the race but still received 23,000 votes. But in spite of eight names on the ballot, it was always aboutand- both current councilmembers. Girmay leads Balducci 103.471 to 77,590. They will face off in November.and incumbentare separated by 23 votes. Candidates like to be in a primary because it gives them an idea of where they stand and how hard they need to campaign / raise money for the general election.: LFP has a robust political scene this year, with four out of five positions drawing opponents. ( See previous article ) The only one on the primary ballot is incumbent, whose main challengeris currently 21 votes ahead.will be facing challengerwho currently is 13,000 votes in the lead, in a primary field of eight.: Incumbentdrew three challengers, one of whom,, is outpolling her by 13,000 votes.King county will release updated results each weekday until the election is certified in September.