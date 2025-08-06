Tour de Bike Racks with Urbanist Shoreline Saturday August 9, 2025
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
|Photo courtesy The Local 104
That’s right, it’s a TOUR DE BIKE RACKS!!!
The start time for the ride is 11am. We’ll make several stops including a lunch stop at the Shoreline Farmers Market, and will end with OPTIONAL beer and bowling at Spin Alley!
Seriously, this is going to be so, so fun.
Meet at the Local 104 at 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 at 11am, or later along the route.
RSVP here to be sent the route and any updates.
