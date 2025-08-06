Tour de Bike Racks with Urbanist Shoreline Saturday August 9, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Photo courtesy The Local 104
This Saturday, August 9, 2025 Urbanist Shoreline will be leading a fun, casual, SLOW bike crawl across Shoreline to visit the businesses where we installed new bike racks this summer. 

That’s right, it’s a TOUR DE BIKE RACKS!!!

The start time for the ride is 11am. We’ll make several stops including a lunch stop at the Shoreline Farmers Market, and will end with OPTIONAL beer and bowling at Spin Alley! 

Seriously, this is going to be so, so fun.

Meet at the Local 104 at 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 at 11am, or later along the route.



Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  