Tour de Bike Racks with Urbanist Shoreline Saturday August 9, 2025

Photo courtesy The Local 104 This Saturday, August 9, 2025 Urbanist Shoreline will be leading a fun, casual, SLOW bike crawl across Shoreline to visit the businesses where we installed new bike racks this summer. This Saturday, August 9, 2025 Urbanist Shoreline will be leading a fun, casual, SLOW bike crawl across Shoreline to visit the businesses where we installed new bike racks this summer.





That’s right, it’s a TOUR DE BIKE RACKS!!!





The start time for the ride is 11am. We’ll make several stops including a lunch stop at the Shoreline Farmers Market, and will end with OPTIONAL beer and bowling at Spin Alley!