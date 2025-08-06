Letter to the Editor: It's a terrible idea for King County to become people's landlord

To the Editor:





The county takes on tremendous liability risk with every property added to KCHA's portfolio. State and local governments are paying gargantuan sums to settle civil suits for all kinds of torts. It's a nightmare for the state budget. The government is not forcing lawsuits with poor quality facts to go to court where plaintiffs have to face their own risk of appearing before a judge. This has led to the proliferation of a predatory legal industry with ambulance-chasing lawyers financing their lavish lifestyles at your and my expense. What about slips and falls at this now county-owned building? Will a county worker be out there immediately when it's icy to put down rock salt? I doubt it. When a potential defendant has unlimited funds as a government does, and doesn't vigorously fight frivolous suits, expect even more six or seven figure losses.



If KCHA owning apartment buildings is such a good idea, maybe we should have a vote about it. After all, we're constantly told that there won't be money for schools, parks, police, fire, ambulances, and life flights if those tax measures fail at the ballot box, but somehow there's always millions available to buy property, whether KCHA is doing it for its own portfolio, or the County itself is buying hotels to turn into low-barrier shelters. It's a great way to fleece taxpayers, continuously increase the share of the local economy under government control, and further increase everyone else's cost of living to fund the whole apparatus.



Dan Adams

Shoreline



