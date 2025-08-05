For the Birds: Bug Killer With a Jaunty Tail

Bewick's Wren with bug

Photo by Craig Kerns By Christine Southwick





Want to have bugs under control in a way good for the environment? Invite a Bewick’s Wren!





In a welcoming yard Bewick’s Wrens can be seen wending through native plants such as dogwoods, elderberries, snowberries, salmonberries, blackberries, ocean spray, and rhododendrons to list a few.





They love willows, cherry trees, Indian Plum, serviceberries, viburnums and trees where they can easily find their insect meals and the males can watch their territory.





These mainly insect-eaters forage in shrubs, trees and the ground, and especially like brush piles and leaf-covered ground where they uncover their insect and spider meals. They readily come to water in sheltered areas.





Bewick's Wren singing

Photo by Elaine Chuang You may already have small boisterous balls of feathers flitting through your shrubs, stopping every so often to belt out lovely warbles, whistles, and trills. You could have a couple of resident Bewick's Wrens.





If it repeatedly flicks its tail over its back, has a distinctive white eyebrow, and scolds you if you get too close, you definitely have a Bewick’s Wren!





The males have the guard duty, and take it quite seriously, loudly protecting their territory with up to 22 different songs in their repertoire (females also sing, but less).





Bewick's Wren feeding nestling

Photo by Craig Kerns Males often make three or four starter nest-sites, with the female finishing the nest she selects.





The nests start with a lot of twigs which the female tops with moss, feathers and hairs to make a soft and warm cup for her 3-6 eggs.





Nests are placed in cavities, ledges, and other hidden places. They don’t like high-traffic areas, and don’t make nests out in the open.





Bewick’s Wrens are smaller than song sparrows, are acrobatic and can forage upside down when necessary.





Bewick's Wren with spider

Photo by Craig Kerns They like to eat suet and mealworms, but they usually won't come to your seed feeders.





They readily use nest boxes but will also nest in the most unusual places - hose bibs, behind a piece of wood, hidden in a piece of clothing on a garage shelf .





Since these birds eat the bugs in your garden, don’t poison them by using pesticides. Wrens and other birds will rid your yard of most bugs, and you can feel good knowing you are helping birds survive.







