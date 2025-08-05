Busy weekend of protests - "Say Their Names" called attention to victims of racism & "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving continues

By Pamela Mieth



The first weekend in August was a busy one for local protestors with events scheduled both Saturday and Sunday at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





The names included Abner Louima, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, among too many others.



"Say Their Names" grew from #SayHerName, a phrase coined by civil rights activist Kimberle Crenshaw in 2014 to bring focus to the neglected stories of black women subject to police violence and systemic oppression, according to the ABHM (America's Black Holocaust Museum) in Wisconsin.



The phrase gained national attention following the 2015 death of Sandra Bland, who had been arrested following a traffic stop on her way from a successful job interview and later died in her cell, a suicide according to Texas officials but disputed by her family.





Photo by Pamela Mieth Next up on Sunday was the first of five "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-waving events in August at the same intersection, also organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists.



Just more than 40 area residents were drawn to protest authoritarian behavior by President Trump, decry tactics used by ICE agents, call out the war in Gaza, and oppose cuts to essential social programs, to name only a few of the reasons displayed on placards and flags.



They urged passing motorists (and bicyclists) to join them in challenging the status quo of President Trump ruling by edict, and standing up for the Constitution, Rule of Law, and well-being of one another.



The next Sunday sign-waving is scheduled for August 10, 2025. Donations of food and Toiletries will be collected on behalf of local organizations assisting those in need at all these Sunday sign-waving events.





