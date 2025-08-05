July 2025 Market Overview: Slower Pace, Softer Pricing, and Growing Buyer Leverage



Sales Volume





July 2025 saw a steep drop in activity, with just 31 homes sold, down from 45 in June and a 36.7% decrease year-over-year compared to 49 sales in July 2024.





Year-to-date, total sales stand at 235, a 14.5% decline from 275 sales during the same period in 2024. This slowdown in buyer activity is influenced by a combination of affordability concerns, elevated interest rates, and an uncertain economic outlook, all of which have caused many buyers to proceed more cautiously or delay purchasing decisions.





Median Price





The median sale price in July dropped to $830,000, down from $880,000 in June, and 1.2% below July 2024’s $840,000.





Still, the year-to-date median price holds steady at $850,000, nearly matching $849,850 in 2024, indicating that overall home values have remained resilient despite month-to-month fluctuations.





Price per Square Foot





The average price per square foot rose to $542 in July, up from $505 in June, but still down 4.7% from $569 in July 2024.





Year-to-date, price per square foot is $536, an improvement over $524 in 2024, suggesting that buyers are still willing to pay for quality and location, even as broader affordability pressures weigh on the market.





Days on Market





Homes took an average of 21 days to sell in July, up slightly from 18 in June and just above 20 in July 2024.





Year-to-date, homes are taking an average of 25 days to sell, compared to 26 days in 2024, showing a consistent pace overall, though the longer July timeline reflects slightly slower buyer decision-making.





List-to-Sale Price Ratio





Buyers are gaining more negotiating power.

In July 2025, homes sold at 100.69% of list price, compared to 101.01% in July 2024 .

of list price, compared to . Year-to-date, the ratio is 102.45%, down slightly from 103.06% in 2024.

While sellers are still generally achieving full asking price, bidding wars are less frequent, and buyers are negotiating with more confidence.





Summary





The Shoreline market cooled in July, with sales volume down significantly, prices softening, and buyer urgency slowing. While year-to-date pricing remains stable, the shift in sales activity and list-to-sale ratios reflects growing buyer caution.





A combination of high interest rates, affordability challenges, and broader economic uncertainty is dampening demand. At the same time, limited inventory — with just 36 active listings at the end of July — continues to constrain the market.





As we head into late summer, sellers should focus on accurate pricing and strong presentation, while buyers may find more negotiating room in a market that is clearly tilting toward balance.







By Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere