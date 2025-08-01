Easy access to free overdose-reversal medication saves lives

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched an online tool to help residents quickly locate free naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl.





Preliminary data from 2024 show that more than 3,100 people in Washington state died from drug overdoses, with opioids involved in 79% of those cases.

The The Naloxone Finder is now hosted on the DOH website, making it easy for people to locate free naloxone. A similar tool was developed in 2018 by the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute (ADAI) at the University of Washington as part of StopOverdose.org





DOH thanks ADAI for its leadership in creating and maintaining the original tool and for its continued partnership during the transition.



Naloxone, also known by the brand name NARCAN®, is a medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses by blocking the effects of the drug and restoring normal breathing—often within minutes.





This includes overdoses involving fentanyl. Naloxone is available as an injection or nasal spray and is easy to use.





Anyone can give naloxone—no special training is needed.



