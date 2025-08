Showcase your handmade creations at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market’s Harvest & Holiday Craft Fairs on Sunday November 23 and Sunday December 14, 2025.

We’re looking for talented makers across all mediums — from fiber arts to woodwork, ceramics to jewelry — as long as it’s handmade right here in Washington.Don’t miss your chance to be part of these popular seasonal events!Apply by September 29th for guaranteed consideration.Get all the details and apply now at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/VendorInfo . We can’t wait to see what you create!