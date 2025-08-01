Graphite Arts Center announces Fall 2025 classes
Friday, August 1, 2025
Graphite Arts Center 202a Main St, Edmonds WA 98020
Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. All skill levels are welcome.
For more information and to register visit graphiteartscenter.org
SEPTEMBER
About Graphite Arts Center
Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections.
- Watercolor For Relaxation | September 10,10:30AM-12:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee.
- Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
- Gilded Nature Treasures | September 24 & October 1, 4:30PM-7:00PM, $155 + $25 supply fee
- Create your own watercolor and gold leaf botanical painting
- Intro to Clay Handbuilding | October 8, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $50
- Learn pinch, coil & slab techniques
- Teen Art Nite | October 22, 4:30PM-7:00PM, $25
- Teens exploring their creativity
- Watercolor For Relaxation | October 29, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
- Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
- Holiday Printmaking | November 5 & 12, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $90
- Design your own holiday cards, tags & gifts
- Watercolor For Relaxation | November 12, 10:30AM-12:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
- Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
- Mandala Dot Painting | November 19, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $50
- Make unique designs using simple dotting techniques
- Clay Ornaments | December 3 & 10, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $110
- Shape, sculpt & texture clay
Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections.
Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire.
