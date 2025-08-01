Graphite Arts Center announces Fall 2025 classes

Friday, August 1, 2025


Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. All skill levels are welcome. 

For more information and to register visit graphiteartscenter.org

SEPTEMBER
  • Watercolor For Relaxation | September 10,10:30AM-12:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee.
    • Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
  • Gilded Nature Treasures | September 24 & October 1, 4:30PM-7:00PM, $155 + $25 supply fee
    • Create your own watercolor and gold leaf botanical painting
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
  • Holiday Printmaking | November 5 & 12, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $90
    • Design your own holiday cards, tags & gifts
  • Watercolor For Relaxation | November 12, 10:30AM-12:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
    • Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
  • Mandala Dot Painting | November 19, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $50
    • Make unique designs using simple dotting techniques
DECEMBER
  • Clay Ornaments | December 3 & 10, 6:00PM-8:00PM, $110
    • Shape, sculpt & texture clay
Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org with questions.

About Graphite Arts Center

Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. 

Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire.


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  