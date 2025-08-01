Scene on the Sound: U.S.S. Somerset in town for Fleet Week
Friday, August 1, 2025
|Sailing by Shoreline
Photo by Lee Wolfe
The USS Somerset arrived in Seattle on Tuesday for Fleet Week and Seafair celebrations.
From Wikipedia: The modern ship was named specifically for Somerset County, Pennsylvania, in honor of the passengers who died on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked during the terror attacks of 11 September 2001.
Approximately 22 tons of steel that stood near Flight 93's crash site were used to construct Somerset's keel.
Lee Wolfe
