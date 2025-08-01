North Helpline feels the impact of SNAP cuts with empty shelves
Friday, August 1, 2025
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
With reduced SNAP benefits and new work requirements, over 130,000 Washingtonians could be disqualified from this assistance.
The average household will lose about $56 per month, and the maximum allotment for a family of four will drop from $975 to $848.
North Helpline is already feeling the effects of federal food aid cuts that began in March.
Shelves at our food banks at Bitter Lake and Lake City are emptier than we've seen in months while the number of neighbors we serve continues to rise. In 3 years we have more than doubled the number of households we serve weekly, with an average over 1,100 households a week across all food distributions.
We are in desperate need of pop-tops for no-cook bags, easy to make shelf staples, such as mac & cheese & ramen, cereal, canned fruit, peanut butter, and more!
How can you help?
- Consider hosting a Food & Hygiene items drive - Contact Anya, our Development and Engagement Coordinator, at anya@northhelpline.org to get started.
- See our list of the most needed items that you can donate.
- Head to our Amazon Wishlist to buy and ship needed items directly to us. Please feel free to add additional items not on the list!
- DONATE so we can purchase not only shelf-stables, but fresh fruits and vegetables and culturally relevant foods.
- Advocate by asking your representatives to continue to protect food security for everyone.
