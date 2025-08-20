Bigfoot Stomp! 2025 at Darrell's Tavern August 22-23, 2025









Presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Freaks and Darrell’s Tavern, this festival promises an unforgettable lineup of raw garage, punk, and rock ‘n’ roll mayhem.





Night one kicks off with Austin’s Hickoids, Oakland’s The Atom Age, Seattle legends HEAD, the blistering new project SUPRR POWRR featuring Rob Vasquez, and the gritty sounds of Chico Detour.





Night two keeps the stomp alive with Tokyo’s Angel Face (featuring members of Teengenerate and Fadeaways), Oakland’s wild The Okmoniks, Sacramento’s raucous The Snares, Seattle’s own The Sinister Six, and the fierce Tina!!, led by Tina “Boom Boom” Lucchesi of The Bobbyteens and more.





Throughout the weekend, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Freaks DJs—Brother James, Chrietzberg, Dianalog, Christofuzz, and Ms. Alex White—will keep the energy pulsing between sets. Tickets are $25 per night, doors open at 6pm, and the madness doesn’t stop until the amps cool down.









Get ready, because the Northwest’s only GaragePunk festival is back—Bigfoot Stomp 2025 is taking over Darrell’s Tavern for two nights of pure, high-energy chaos on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23.