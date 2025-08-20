Shoreline Police partner with the BlueBridge Alliance to help people in need

BlueBridge Alliance ! This is a program that give our department's officers the ability to offer community members a "hand-up" when they find them in need.





In a world where trust between law enforcement and communities is vital, BlueBridge provides a unique solution: enabling officers to offer immediate, short-term assistance to struggling individuals they encounter while on duty.





BlueBridge provides law enforcement agencies with a turnkey community-supported program to effectively address the immediate needs of individuals and families in crisis.





This could involve providing food, shelter, clothing, fuel, auto repairs, or any other form of assistance that can help alleviate suffering.





At the ground level, officers are given BlueBridge debit cards linked to their agency’s community-supported fund, enabling them to render that meaningful support at the place and time it’s needed most.





To donate to that fund, go to their partner page . All funds contributed here stay in the community.







