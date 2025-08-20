Family Day at Lake Forest Park Farmers Market August 24, 2025
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Family Day is coming to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!
Sunday, August 24, 2025 (10 AM-2PM)
Bring the whole crew for a day packed with fresh produce, sweet and savory treats, and kid-friendly fun!
Live Music Lineup:
- 10–11:45 AM – Milner Family Fiddles
- 12–2 PM – Ray Skjelbred on the one-of-a-kind dolceola!
Bubbles, balloons & bean bag toss
Zucchini races
Coloring fun & giveaways
A real big rig from the City of LFP to climb and explore!
Don’t miss this wonderful celebration of community, music, and play. See you at the market!
Location Details: Lake Forest Park Town Center (lower-level parking lot); 17191 Bothell Way NE
Live music programming supported, in part, by a grant from 4Culture. Thank you!
