Family Day at Lake Forest Park Farmers Market August 24, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025


Family Day is coming to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!

Sunday, August 24, 2025 (10 AM-2PM)

Bring the whole crew for a day packed with fresh produce, sweet and savory treats, and kid-friendly fun!

Live Music Lineup:
  • 10–11:45 AM – Milner Family Fiddles
  • 12–2 PM – Ray Skjelbred on the one-of-a-kind dolceola!
Plus:

Bubbles, balloons & bean bag toss
Zucchini races
Coloring fun & giveaways
A real big rig from the City of LFP to climb and explore!


Don’t miss this wonderful celebration of community, music, and play. See you at the market!

Location Details: Lake Forest Park Town Center (lower-level parking lot); 17191 Bothell Way NE

Live music programming supported, in part, by a grant from 4Culture. Thank you!


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  