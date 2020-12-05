WSU Extension to offer Home Horticulture training
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Learn to be a better home gardener and steward of the environment this winter with Washington State University's new online Home Horticulture Training program. Training is open to Washington state residents 18 years of age and older. No gardening experience is needed.
This training focuses on a wide range of horticulture topics taught online by WSU faculty, staff, Master Gardeners, and other regional experts on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon starting January 9 and continuing weekly through April 24. See the Syllabus and the Topics and Schedule for more information.
Those wishing to earn a Certificate of Completion will need to participate in weekly online quizzes, a final, and attend most classes. Homework is expected to average 3-5 hours a week.
Tuition for this extensive training program is $300 and requires a computer with internet access, an email account, and a Zoom account since classes will be offered via this online webinar platform. See the FAQ for more information. Training also includes access to WSU Extension's online Master Gardener Training Modules and the extensive Master Gardener Manual.
Registration is opens now and closes December 18 unless the course slots fill before then. King County has been allotted 100 slots, so do not wait to register. The link to registration is available at http://mastergardener.wsu.edu/home-horticulture-training/.
For more information and to register, please visit http://mastergardener.wsu.edu/home-horticulture-training/ or contact the King County Master Gardener Program Office at king.mg@wsu.edu or call 206-543-0943.
Tuition for this extensive training program is $300 and requires a computer with internet access, an email account, and a Zoom account since classes will be offered via this online webinar platform. See the FAQ for more information. Training also includes access to WSU Extension's online Master Gardener Training Modules and the extensive Master Gardener Manual.
Registration is opens now and closes December 18 unless the course slots fill before then. King County has been allotted 100 slots, so do not wait to register. The link to registration is available at http://mastergardener.wsu.edu/home-horticulture-training/.
For more information and to register, please visit http://mastergardener.wsu.edu/home-horticulture-training/ or contact the King County Master Gardener Program Office at king.mg@wsu.edu or call 206-543-0943.
0 comments:
Post a Comment