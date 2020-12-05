Flags at half-staff Monday

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff Monday, December 7, 2020, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.





National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.







