Flags at half-staff Monday
Saturday, December 5, 2020
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
