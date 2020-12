Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Around 11am Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, a Subaru ran into a tree on NE 165th at about 11th NE in Ridgecrest. Around 11am Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, a Subaru ran into a tree on NE 165th at about 11th NE in Ridgecrest.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson



The tree appears to have suffered less damage than the vehicle.









Shoreline Fire and police responded but left the scene after 15 minutes when it was clear that no human was injured.