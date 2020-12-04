Letter to the Editor: Northshore - Woodinville fire department merger to be on April ballot
Friday, December 4, 2020
The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Northshore Fire Department recently approved a resolution asking voters to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue. The merger request will be on the April 27, 2021 Special Election ballot for voters in the communities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.
Many fire districts are merging with other agencies to be more cost-effective for taxpayers. Northshore and Woodinville Fire currently share training programs for emergency personnel, administrative positions (fire chief, deputy chief, and a chief administrative officer) and finance, human resources and IT departments. Merging would make these cost efficiencies permanent. Costs for future capital items, (such as stations and apparatus) would be less for taxpayers as well because it is shared by more property owners.
Another issue driving this request is improving service. Merging would allow better deployment of emergency personnel, and sharing of specialized apparatus and equipment when responding to emergency calls. It also would provide better training opportunities for firefighters, stronger fire prevention programs in our local schools, and more community engagement.
More information can be found on our website at www.northshorefire.com/merger-updates We appreciate you considering our request, and welcome your questions.
Thank you,
Dave Maehren, Chairperson
Northshore Fire Department
425-354-1780 dmaehren@northshorefire.com
