Courtesy Seattle Police Seattle Police responded to the scene of a shooting at NE 125th St and Lake City Way NE that occurred around 9:30pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



A 22 y/o male was taken by medics to the hospital for gunshot wounds.





Suspect is outstanding and police are still investigating.





