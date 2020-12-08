Lake Forest Park Police report December 10, 2020

Heatmap for the month of November 2020: Each blue dot is a call for police service generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 599 calls for service incidents in November.









There have been a few nighttime burglaries, including one at the Honorary Austrian Consulate at NE 160th / 36th NE where they entered an unlocked vehicle and used a garage door remote to enter the attached garage.





Another burglary was done in an occupied residence in the same area (165th/35th). The homeowner confronted the burglar and they fled.





Several vehicles and a boat were prowled overnight. An UberEATS type of delivery driver left his vehicle running while he went up to a house to make a delivery. The vehicle was promptly stolen.







--From the City Administrator's Police Department report at the LFP council meeting 12/10/2020 We have had several reports of mail theft, including from locking mailboxes that had been pried open. This is usually the case during this holiday period. Over the last year, we have had 14 deaths in the city (not covid related) and unfortunately a community member walking his dog, discovered a resident had committed suicide using a firearm in his driveway.













During an attempted burglary of a residence, the homeowner fired one round from his handgun towards the burglar. The suspect screamed and ran away. A K9 track was unsuccessful; however, Detectives are following some hopeful leads.