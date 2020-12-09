Senior Center TeleCafe - holiday creations

Senior Center TeleCafé

Wednesday, December 9, 2pm

HOLIDAY CREATIONS with Kathy Brower





We are happy to have paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, longtime Shoreline resident, join us again in the café to lead us in making Holiday cards and gift tags.





A master at using everyday paper items found in one’s home, Kathy loves using her imagination to create one-of-a-kind items to share with family and friends.





There is no need to be really “creative or craft experienced’ to participate. Any skill level can accomplish the planned project.





Kits are available from the center, call 206-365-1536 and ask to speak to Donna to reserve a kit.





Join us!

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: December 9th, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2020