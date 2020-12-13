Charles the Clown: Free video chats and magic trick lessons with Lake Forest Park children’s entertainer

Lake Forest Park resident

Charles the Clown

Charles The Clown (Charles Kraus) initiated his video chats with kids and parents in late March.





Children talked with him about clowning, enjoyed a sample of Charles’ silly humor, and helped Biscuit The Dog Puppet learn to count.





Biscuit also showed off a lot of his dog-art.





In return, children raced into their rooms and came back with their own drawings.





Charles performed with balloons and magic, and then it was time to go.









Now Charles is gearing up for a new series of chats beginning in mid December.



"There are situations where helping to meet the needs of children means performing in shelters, visiting at hospital bedsides, or providing shows for disadvantaged or displaced families," Kraus said. Some families visited multiple times.




