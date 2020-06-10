United Way of King County and Food Lifeline are now offering home delivery of emergency food boxes across Seattle, North King County, and East King County during COVID-19. This resource is available to anyone who:

Lives in Seattle, North King County, or East King County

Is unable to access their local food bank in person

Is unable to afford groceries





We are encouraging folks to visit their local food banks if they are able. In addition to on-site food distributions, many local food banks also operate home delivery programs, and may be able to provide a more customized food selection to clients. Find a nearby food bank HERE





Shoreline Hopelink

Senior Center for older residents

North Helpline - Lake City and Bitter Lake



To order a food box from United Way, fill out this online form, or call us Toll-Free at 833-540-0800, Mondays to Fridays from 11am-4pm. , or call us Toll-Free at 833-540-0800, Mondays to Fridays from 11am-4pm.





Ordering is now open, and we are making deliveries Monday through Friday during the day. We hope to deliver boxes 2 to 3 days after the request is received, and requests received on Thursday or Friday will be delivered the following week.









Some additional information about this service:

What’s in a food box? This offers preset 15-25 lb variety cases of shelf-stable foods from Food Lifeline. These may include canned meals, canned fruit, canned veggies, pasta, and other miscellaneous items. One box is estimated to feed a family of four for approximately 2-4 days. We are currently unable to meet individual allergy and dietary needs. Households can reorder as often as they need. At this time, households can order up to three food boxes per delivery. The phone line to order includes a language line for interpretation, and our online ordering form is available in the following languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Chinese (simplified), Somali, Amharic, and Russian. Right now, we are only able to deliver within the City of Seattle, North King County, and East King County. This is due to how the state has structured allocation of these food boxes from Food Lifeline. We are working to expand to South King County, and will update you as we are able to do so. If you have questions about a particular zip code, let us know and we can confirm eligibility.

If you are interested in distributing larger quantities of food boxes to your clients at a central drop site, please reach out to Claire Brown at





Right now, we have capacity to provide 300 deliveries per day. If requests exceed this, we may adjust the delivery timeframe, eligibility requirements, or frequency of orders.

This resource is intended for and may be the only food solution for many of our most vulnerable community members who have food needs and cannot leave their homes during COVID-19.