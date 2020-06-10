Senior Center Telecafe: Dahlias with Dr. Hibbs





A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe.

Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!





Who? You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where? From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone





June 10, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 871 2135 7135

Password: senior2020









Dr. Hibbs generously donates his dahlias to the center for our fundraising and provides a feast for the eyes with every bloom.





Dr. Hibbs from Bastyr University will answer gardening questions, talk about local gardening conditions, and share a little time with the community.

If you want some extra guidance, call into the senior center and a volunteer can walk you through how to use Zoom!