Jayapal town hall Wednesday

Throughout this crisis, my team continues to work with constituents on a broad range of issues, from veterans seeking access to care to people trying to file their tax returns to IRS assistance with CARES benefits. If you need help with federal government services, please reach out to my office at 206-674-0040 or email them at casework.jayapal@mail.house.gov.



Over the last two weeks, our community has powerfully stood up and spoken out -- not only to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Manuel Ellis, and too many others, but also to fight for real, meaningful change. Thousands upon thousands of you marched in Seattle every day, demanding accountability and fighting for justice while calling for an end to police brutality, racism, anti-Blackness, and White Supremacy.Today, I introduced the Justice in Policing Act, which would implement long overdue police accountability and reform measures, including establishing a federal police misconduct registry, making lynching a federal hate crime, ending qualified immunity, requiring reporting of all incidents of use of force to the Justice Department, banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, restricting the transfer of military equipment to local police, and increasing accountability, oversight, and transparency.I look forward to sharing more about this legislation, answering your questions, and hearing your ideas during our